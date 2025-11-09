FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6%

Pfizer stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,270,157,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,861,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

