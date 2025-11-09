FY2025 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group Lifted by Analyst

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

RVLV stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

