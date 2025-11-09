FY2025 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group Lifted by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Revolve Group
Revolve Group Stock Up 1.5%
RVLV stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revolve Group
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.