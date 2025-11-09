FY2025 EPS Estimates for RIGL Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.17. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

RIGL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.22. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.53. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 438.89%. The business had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.