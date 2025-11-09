FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sezzle Increased by Northland Capmk

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sezzle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 98.04%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sezzle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

View Our Latest Report on SEZL

Sezzle Stock Up 2.2%

SEZL opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Sezzle has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 8.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $466,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,505. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,172,040. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,630 over the last 90 days. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 49,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.