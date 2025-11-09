FY2025 EPS Estimates for Snap-On Increased by Zacks Research

Get Snap-On alerts:

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-On in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $18.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.62. The consensus estimate for Snap-On’s current full-year earnings is $19.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-On’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.17 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Snap-On Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SNA stock opened at $343.85 on Friday. Snap-On has a 12-month low of $289.81 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.31 and its 200 day moving average is $326.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-On

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,938,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,612,000 after buying an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 40.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,892,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,973,000 after buying an additional 547,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the second quarter worth approximately $168,010,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,793,000 after acquiring an additional 239,908 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

