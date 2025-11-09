FY2025 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Boosted by William Blair

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $17.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.46. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $17.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.38.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $495.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.52.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 227,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 745,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 156,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,051,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 453,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,966,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

