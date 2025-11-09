FY2025 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Lifted by Desjardins

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.78. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SJ. CIBC reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Stella-Jones from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.33.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 2.3%

SJ opened at C$83.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.53. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$62.26 and a 52 week high of C$84.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.10.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.