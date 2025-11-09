FY2025 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Boosted by Analyst

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Suncor Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2029 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.5%

SU stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,760,000 after buying an additional 12,318,559 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 33,722,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $126,048,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,372,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,150 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

