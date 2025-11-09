FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:SOI Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Get Saturn Oil & Gas alerts:

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSE:SOI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Saturn Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Saturn Oil & Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Saturn Oil & Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Saturn Oil & Gas Price Performance

Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirios Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company aims to discover a world-class gold deposit in the James Bay region, in Quebec, Canada. The company owns projects such as Cheechoo, Aquilon, Niska, Solo and Pontax. The firm’s flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.