FY2025 EPS Forecast for Niagen Bioscience Boosted by Analyst

Get Niagen Bioscience alerts:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Niagen Bioscience in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Niagen Bioscience’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Niagen Bioscience from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Niagen Bioscience Stock Up 3.6%

NAGE opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Niagen Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.12%.

Institutional Trading of Niagen Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter worth $37,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $3,678,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $1,768,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Niagen Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Niagen Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niagen Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.