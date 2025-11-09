FY2025 EPS Forecast for Niagen Bioscience Lifted by Analyst

Get Niagen Bioscience alerts:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Niagen Bioscience’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Niagen Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Niagen Bioscience Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:NAGE opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Niagen Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niagen Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $3,678,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

