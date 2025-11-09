FY2025 EPS Forecast for Oportun Financial Raised by Analyst

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Oportun Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Oportun Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 3.19%.The company had revenue of $266.56 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $209.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 4,214 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $27,980.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 159,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,981.76. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 565,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

