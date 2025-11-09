FY2025 EPS Forecast for PROCEPT BioRobotics Cut by Analyst

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Shares of PRCT opened at $31.92 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 122,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

