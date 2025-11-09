FY2025 EPS Forecast for Regal Rexnord Decreased by Analyst

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.99. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Read Our Latest Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $136.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.77. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $182.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 95.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.