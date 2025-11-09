FY2025 EPS Forecast for Solid Biosciences Lowered by Analyst

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will earn ($1.98) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.87). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLDB

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.75. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 15,188.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.