FY2025 EPS Forecast for Sportradar Group Reduced by Analyst

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sportradar Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportradar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $342.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.04 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $123,087,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 536.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,972,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after buying an additional 2,505,890 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $48,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 76.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,765,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth about $28,563,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

