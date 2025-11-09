FY2025 EPS Forecast for Sportradar Group Reduced by Analyst

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sportradar Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportradar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $342.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.04 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Shares of SRAD stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $123,087,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 536.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,972,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after buying an additional 2,505,890 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $48,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 76.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,765,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth about $28,563,000.
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
