FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Issued By Desjardins

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2027 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.65.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$71.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.82. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$57.98 and a 52 week high of C$73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.