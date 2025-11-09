FY2026 EPS Estimate for Grocery Outlet Reduced by Analyst

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS.

GO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,675.52. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 49.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

