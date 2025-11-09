FY2026 EPS Estimate for Ubiquiti Decreased by Analyst

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Ubiquiti in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $11.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.87. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.98. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. The company had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.38 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on UI. Weiss Ratings raised Ubiquiti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.67.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $612.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.50. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $255.00 and a 12-month high of $803.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 72.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

