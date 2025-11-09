FY2026 EPS Estimates for CMPS Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for COMPASS Pathways in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for COMPASS Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.22. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 1.23.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

