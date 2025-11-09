FY2026 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Boosted by Desjardins

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.59.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.7%

TSE LUN opened at C$24.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.94 and a one year high of C$25.02.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

