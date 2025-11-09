FY2026 EPS Estimates for McKesson Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McKesson in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $38.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $38.35. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2026 earnings at $11.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $44.04 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $49.82 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $56.46 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.15.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $850.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson has a 12-month low of $558.13 and a 12-month high of $867.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $757.54 and its 200-day moving average is $724.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 171.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

