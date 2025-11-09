FY2026 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Lifted by Analyst

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.94. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,996,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $28,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,562,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 3,218,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,472,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

