FY2026 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Lifted by Analyst

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Shares of PAYO opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.94. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.29.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,996,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $28,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,562,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 3,218,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,472,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
