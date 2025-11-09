FY2026 EPS Estimates for Pharming Group Lifted by Analyst

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharming Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pharming Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

PHAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Pharming Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of PHAR opened at $15.43 on Friday. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,541.46 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

