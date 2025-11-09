FY2026 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $66,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 32.9% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 63.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,121.28. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

