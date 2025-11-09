FY2026 EPS Estimates for uniQure Reduced by Chardan Capital

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Chardan Capital lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for uniQure in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.20). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on uniQure from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

uniQure stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. uniQure has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,119.26. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,975,150. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,126 shares of company stock worth $11,505,677. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,750,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 535,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

