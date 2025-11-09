General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.8235.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 434.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,508,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after buying an additional 3,373,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.