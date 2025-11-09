Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 148.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 11,533.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $126.73 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

