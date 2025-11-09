GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.7188.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $46.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price target on GFL Environmental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 63.0% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

