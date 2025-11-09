Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) versus Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Financial Comparison

Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL – Get Free Report) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Denny’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Giggles N’ Hugs and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Denny’s 1 5 2 0 2.13

Volatility & Risk

Denny’s has a consensus target price of $5.96, suggesting a potential downside of 2.38%. Given Denny’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Giggles N’ Hugs has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Giggles N’ Hugs and Denny’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Denny’s $457.21 million 0.69 $21.57 million $0.20 30.55

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Profitability

This table compares Giggles N’ Hugs and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A Denny’s 3.53% -59.51% 4.90%

Summary

Denny’s beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Giggles N’ Hugs

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of restaurants. It offers an upscale family-friendly atmosphere with a play area dedicated to children ages 10 and younger. The restaurant has a menu made from fresh, organic foods with the play elements and entertainment. The company was founded by Joey Parsi and Dorsa Foroughi on September 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

