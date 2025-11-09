Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.29. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $9.1610, with a volume of 444,562 shares traded.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.21). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a negative net margin of 188.00%.The company had revenue of $38.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Steven P. Coen sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $84,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,545. This represents a 50.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $532.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.