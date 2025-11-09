Global Ship Lease (GSL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $180.36 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.
Global Ship Lease Price Performance
Shares of GSL stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20.
Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 19.50%.
Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GSL
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Ship Lease
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.