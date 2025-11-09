Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 795,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 226,276 shares.The stock last traded at $29.7720 and had previously closed at $28.52.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDEN. Zacks Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 2.5%

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 168.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 29.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $154.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

