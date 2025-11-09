Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $JUST Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.38% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JUST. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 450.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST opened at $94.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $493.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

