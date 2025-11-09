Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Graphic Packaging worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,488,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,962,000 after buying an additional 1,932,841 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,299,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,743,000 after buying an additional 1,288,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,636,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,353,000 after buying an additional 1,264,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,890,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,844,000 after buying an additional 1,018,017 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Citigroup cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of GPK opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.72. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 255,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

