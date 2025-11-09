Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Guardian Pharmacy Services to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $354.1490 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:GRDN opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.96. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 227.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 296,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 103,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Guardian Pharmacy Services
Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.
