Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $110.9230 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.34. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $846.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,536.16. The trade was a 82.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 234,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,136.78. This trade represents a 9.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 372,062 shares of company stock worth $7,232,705 in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

