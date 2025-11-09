Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,976 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINN. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.87 and a beta of 1.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.