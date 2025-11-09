HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TRX Gold

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.
TRX Gold Price Performance
NYSE TRX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.83 million, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.