HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TRX Gold

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

NYSE TRX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.83 million, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 157.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66,437 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in TRX Gold by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 238,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 7.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 454,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

