HC Wainwright Comments on Evotec’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVO)

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Evotec in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evotec’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

EVO has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Evotec stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Evotec has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Evotec by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evotec by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the third quarter worth $53,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

