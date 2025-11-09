HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook of RIGL FY2026 Earnings

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.78. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIGL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6%

RIGL stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 438.89% and a net margin of 36.51%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $488,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 217,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.