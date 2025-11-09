HC Wainwright Has Strong Estimate for ESPR FY2026 Earnings

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $536.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 157,647 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 153.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 487,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 295,320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,174.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 117,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201,704 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

