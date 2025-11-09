HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.05% from the stock’s current price.

SANA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 1.0%

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $972.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 200.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 290.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

