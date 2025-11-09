HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $98.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s previous close.

TEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

Shares of TEM stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.28. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 4.86.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempus AI will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 44,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,075,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 86,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,244.40. This trade represents a 33.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 17,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,303,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 839,180 shares in the company, valued at $62,644,787. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105,282 shares of company stock worth $87,726,381. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tempus AI by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

