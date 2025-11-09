HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for STOK Earnings

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 5,931 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $152,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,055.40. The trade was a 45.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $296,603.17. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 186,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9,743.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 263.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

