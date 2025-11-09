Head to Head Comparison: Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) versus Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) and Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Koss and Sharp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss -6.94% -2.85% -2.34% Sharp 3.12% 17.61% 1.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Koss shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Koss shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Koss has a beta of -2.06, indicating that its stock price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Koss and Sharp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sharp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koss and Sharp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $13.49 million 3.15 -$880,000.00 ($0.01) -450.00 Sharp $14.19 billion 0.24 $238.22 million $0.16 8.20

Sharp has higher revenue and earnings than Koss. Koss is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sharp beats Koss on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through distributors, international distributors, audio specialty stores, the internet, national retailers, grocery stores, electronics retailers, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. The company markets through domestic retail outlets and numerous retailers. It exports its products. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc. The 8K Ecosystem segment provides color televisions, Blu-ray disc recorders, audio equipment, multi-function printers, information displays, commercial projectors, POS system equipment, FA equipment, options/consumables, software, face masks, etc., as well as office-related solutions services. The ICT segment offers mobile phones, personal computers, tablet devices, routers, etc. The Display Device segments provides display modules, in-vehicle cameras, etc. The Electronic Device segment offers camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundries, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers, etc. The company was formerly known as Hayakawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sharp Corporation in January 1970. Sharp Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

