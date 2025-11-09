Head-To-Head Review: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and 12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.7% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 12 Retech and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 Retech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grindr 1 0 4 0 2.60

Profitability

Grindr has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.82%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than 12 Retech.

This table compares 12 Retech and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A Grindr -11.99% 71.51% 15.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 12 Retech and Grindr”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grindr $344.64 million 8.42 -$131.00 million ($0.37) -40.84

12 Retech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindr.

Summary

Grindr beats 12 Retech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 Retech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

