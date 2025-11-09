Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.8710, with a volume of 200695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRTG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 598,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,932.52. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix sold 25,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,245,808 shares in the company, valued at $30,659,334.88. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 322,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 58.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 349,168 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,867,000 after buying an additional 119,791 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 648,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after buying an additional 163,142 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 69.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 526,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 216,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $917.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $212.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

