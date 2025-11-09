Hf Foods Group (HFFG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Hf Foods Group alerts:

Hf Foods Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $2.38 on Friday. Hf Foods Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HFFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hf Foods Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hf Foods Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hf Foods Group by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hf Foods Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hf Foods Group in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hf Foods Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hf Foods Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hf Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hf Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.