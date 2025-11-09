Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.0%

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

